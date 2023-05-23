Watch: AMD openSIL For How AMD Is Working On Open-Source Firmware

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

AMD openSIL is designed to be an extensible architecture, simple and secure, scalable, and open-source. The AMD openSIL solution is designed to work with Coreboot, Oreboot, and other UEFI firmware solutions. The AMD openSIL static library is written in C17.

One point that is important to reiterate is that right now AMD openSIL is considered for evaluation only. AMD isn't anticipating it to be production-ready for another three years, until 2026... By that stage it should be very interesting once hitting production if we see prominent motherboard vendors making use of it with AMD products, etc.AMD soon will be releasing their MIT-licensed openSIL code along with example integration for Coreboot. Their initial code will be focused on working with their AMD 4th Gen EPYC reference board, presumably Titanite. AMD's Coreboot patches are being worked on for upstreaming. Stay tuned to Phoronix for more AMD openSIL news and hearing about when this open-source code is published.Those interested in learning more about AMD openSIL can see the video recording embedded below: