Watch: AMD openSIL For How AMD Is Working On Open-Source Firmware

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 3 May 2023 at 09:00 AM EDT. 3 Comments
AMD
One of the most exciting open-source software announcements so far this year has been around AMD openSIL for providing open-source CPU silicon initialization that works with the likes of Coreboot. The video from the AMD openSIL announcement in Prague is now available for those interested in learning more about this AMD open-source firmware effort.

Last month prior to the OCP Prague event where AMD openSIL was announced, AMD published a blog post that outlined all of the interesting details for AMD openSIL. Much of what was shared in the actual Open Compute Project talk was outlined in that post, but for those preferring video form, the talk recording is now available.

The Open Compute Project has posted the slides/videos from the Prague regional summit. Slides are still not uploaded for many of the talks, but the videos are there, including for AMD openSIL. Raj Kapoor as an AMD Fellow and AMD's Chief Firmware Architect was in Prague making the AMD openSIL announcement.

AMD openSIL presentation


AMD openSIL is designed to be an extensible architecture, simple and secure, scalable, and open-source. The AMD openSIL solution is designed to work with Coreboot, Oreboot, and other UEFI firmware solutions. The AMD openSIL static library is written in C17.

AMD openSIL roadmap


One point that is important to reiterate is that right now AMD openSIL is considered for evaluation only. AMD isn't anticipating it to be production-ready for another three years, until 2026... By that stage it should be very interesting once hitting production if we see prominent motherboard vendors making use of it with AMD products, etc.

AMD soon will be releasing their MIT-licensed openSIL code along with example integration for Coreboot. Their initial code will be focused on working with their AMD 4th Gen EPYC reference board, presumably Titanite. AMD's Coreboot patches are being worked on for upstreaming. Stay tuned to Phoronix for more AMD openSIL news and hearing about when this open-source code is published.

Those interested in learning more about AMD openSIL can see the video recording embedded below:

3 Comments
Related News
Framework Provides New Details On Its Upgradeable/DIY AMD Ryzen Laptop
AMD IOMMU With Linux 6.4 Supports 5-Level Guest Page Tables
Linux Kernel Drama: AMD's Spectral Chicken
AMD Guided Autonomous Mode Submitted For Linux 6.4
AMD Posts New Linux Patches Enabling Dynamic Boost Control
9elements Security Talks Up AMD openSIL Open-Source Firmware With 4th Gen EPYC
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
sudo & su Being Rewritten In Rust For Memory Safety
New Intel Linux Graphics Driver Patches Allow Tuning For Up To 10~15% Better Performance
Linux Kernel Drama: AMD's Spectral Chicken
Linus Torvalds Cleans Up The x86 Memory Copy Code For Linux 6.4
Zlib "Next Generation" Preparing Massive Decompression Speed-Up
Valve Issues A Big Steam Beta Update With Better Overlay, Linux Hardware Acceleration
More Rust Code Readied For Linux 6.4
Debian 12.0 "Bookworm" Planned For Release On 10 June