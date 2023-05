Watch: AMD openSIL For How AMD Is Working On Open-Source Firmware

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

One of the most exciting open-source software announcements so far this year has been around AMD openSIL for providing open-source CPU silicon initialization that works with the likes of Coreboot. The video from the AMD openSIL announcement in Prague is now available for those interested in learning more about this AMD open-source firmware effort.Last month prior to the OCP Prague event where AMD openSIL was announced, AMD published a blog post that outlined all of the interesting details for AMD openSIL. Much of what was shared in the actual Open Compute Project talk was outlined in that post, but for those preferring video form, the talk recording is now available.The Open Compute Project has posted the slides/videos from the Prague regional summit . Slides are still not uploaded for many of the talks, but the videos are there, including for AMD openSIL. Raj Kapoor as an AMD Fellow and AMD's Chief Firmware Architect was in Prague making the AMD openSIL announcement.

AMD openSIL is designed to be an extensible architecture, simple and secure, scalable, and open-source. The AMD openSIL solution is designed to work with Coreboot, Oreboot, and other UEFI firmware solutions. The AMD openSIL static library is written in C17.

One point that is important to reiterate is that right now AMD openSIL is considered for evaluation only. AMD isn't anticipating it to be production-ready for another three years, until 2026... By that stage it should be very interesting once hitting production if we see prominent motherboard vendors making use of it with AMD products, etc.AMD soon will be releasing their MIT-licensed openSIL code along with example integration for Coreboot. Their initial code will be focused on working with their AMD 4th Gen EPYC reference board, presumably Titanite. AMD's Coreboot patches are being worked on for upstreaming. Stay tuned to Phoronix for more AMD openSIL news and hearing about when this open-source code is published.Those interested in learning more about AMD openSIL can see the video recording embedded below: