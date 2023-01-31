Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
New AMD Linux Patches Prepare Secure TSC Support For SEV-SNP Guests
Secure TSC is for allowing SEV-SNP-protected virtual machines / guests to securely use the RDTSC and RDTSCP instructions. During boot of the VMs, the Secure TSC active guests query the timestamp counter information from the AMD PSP security processor in an encrypted manner.
The RDTSC/RDTSCP instructions for interfacing with the CPU time stamp counter have been used in exploiting side-channel attacks like Meltdown and Spectre for accurate instruction timing. So AMD Secure TSC for securely using these instructions from SEV-SNP protected guests is another added layer of security.
AMD Secure TSC was already publicly documented and appears to be supported with all SEV-SNP processors, which is EPYC 7003 "Milan" and newer, while only yesterday were the Linux kernel patches posted for upstream review on enabling this Secure TSC support for SEV-SNP guests.