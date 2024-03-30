Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Linux Fixes Botched SRSO Mitigation For AMD Zen 3 / Zen 4
Since November was the last time seeing AMD SRSO / Inception clean-ups while coming as a surprise on Friday was new code from AMD to fix the SRSO mitigation for Zen 3 and Zen 4 processors. AMD Linux engineer Borislav Petkov explained in the commit:
x86/bugs: Fix the SRSO mitigation on Zen3/4
The original version of the mitigation would patch in the calls to the untraining routines directly. That is, the alternative() in UNTRAIN_RET will patch in the CALL to srso_alias_untrain_ret() directly.
However, even if commit e7c25c441e9e ("x86/cpu: Cleanup the untrain mess") meant well in trying to clean up the situation, due to micro-architectural reasons, the untraining routine srso_alias_untrain_ret() must be the target of a CALL instruction and not of a JMP instruction as it is done now.
Reshuffle the alternative macros to accomplish that.
This fixes the SRSO mitigation code that's been mainline since mid-August.
The patch fixing up the mitigation was merged on Friday ahead of the Linux 6.9-rc2 release on Sunday. The patch is also marked for back-porting to the existing Linux kernel stable series and thus should work its way out to new stable point releases in the days ahead.