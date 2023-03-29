AMD Adds New Option To Help Improve Debugging With RADV & RadeonSI Drivers

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 29 March 2023 at 06:57 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON
Merged to Mesa 23.1-devel yesterday was UMD metadata v2 support for the RADV and RadeonSI drivers to provide extra metadata that can be optionally enabled to help with Radeon GPU debugging.

AMD Linux graphics driver developer Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer contributed a set of patches for Mesa 23.1 that provide UMD Metadata V2 as an updated metadata format for use with GFX9/Vega graphics and newer atop the latest open-source code.
"The goal here is to be able to create textures from dmabuf from umr - without these changes this is impossible because these values can't be guessed.

The new layout is compatible with version=1 so old/new UMD can be used together without issues and isn't used by default.
For radeonsi, it will be possible to use it with a AMD_DEBUG=... option."

This updated metadata format is enabled when running Mesa 23.1 with AMD_DEBUG=extra_md for the RadeonSI Gallium3D (OpenGL) driver and RADV_DEBUG=extra_md for the RADV Vulkan driver. When enabled the driver sets the UMD buffer object metadata for all color textures and enables extended metadata. That extended metadata in turn can allow debugging tools to import textures and setting these on all color textures and to import non-exported textures.

extra_md option


The tooling focus at this time is on AMD's UMR, the AMDGPU User-Mode Register debugger. AMD open-sourced UMR back in 2017.

More details on this metadata update for the AMD Radeon Mesa drivers to enhance the debugging support via this merge request.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Continues Linux Driver Enablement For Additional "Aldebaran" Instinct GPU
Pending RADV Driver Change Leads To Much Lower System RAM Use For Some Games
AMD Sends Out Patches For Enabling New Graphics IP Blocks (NBIO 7.9, GMC 9.4.3)
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 "FSR 3" Will Be Open-Source
AMDGPU Linux Driver Gets Ready For eDP 1.5 Panels With 6.75 Gbps/Lane
AMD's HIPRT Working Its Way To Blender With ~25% Faster Rendering
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OBS Studio Lands AV1 & HEVC RTMP Streaming Support
Valve Officially Announces Counter-Strike 2
Raja Koduri Departing Intel To Start New Software Company
GNOME 44 Released With Many Desktop Enhancements
Framework Laptop Launches AMD Ryzen Upgradeable Laptop, Intel Raptor Lake Models Too
Mozilla Announces Mozilla.ai For "Trustworthy AI"
Proxmox VE 7.4 Released With Linux 5.15 LTS + Linux 6.2 Support, New Dark Theme
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 "FSR 3" Will Be Open-Source