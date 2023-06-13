AMD Uses AI Day To Launch Genoa-X & Bergamo
In addition to AMD announcing the Ryzen PRO 7000 series this morning, they have now announced Bergamo, Genoa-X, and other new data center offerings.
AMD is hosting its AI Day today in San Francisco. I'm not attending in-person due to my schedule and other factors, but here are some of the highlights from Lisa Su's keynote.
Lisa recapped the Genoa performance advantages for their existing 4th Gen EPYC processors before going on to announce Genoa-X and Bergamo.
AWS announced at the event that their 4th Gen EPYC powered M7a instances are now in preview with general availability next quarter. This is a big upgrade over the M6a instances that were powered by 3rd Gen EPYC Milan. Oracle is also bringing Genoa to their cloud beginning in July.
Bergamo allows up to 128 cores / 256 threads per socket compared to Genoa that tops out at 96 cores. Bergamo still supports 12-channel DDR5-4800 memory, AVX-512, PCIe Gen5, and other features common to Genoa while the "Zen 4c" cores are smaller than the standard Zen 4 core. Bergamo uses the same CPU socket (SP5) as Genoa and is platform compatible too with BIOS update. The Zen 4C core area size is said to be 35% smaller than the Zen 4 core, which helps as well in maximizing power efficiency.
Bergamo is shipping in volume now to hyperscaler customers. Meta reports seeing 2.5x the performance with Bergamo over Milan.
Genoa-X was also introduced by Lisa Su for furthering their technical computing offerings. Genoa-X offers up to 1.1GB L3 cache per socket and Zen 4 cores as a very nice upgrade over Milan-X. Leading the AMD Genoa-X is the EPYC 9684X with 96 cores / 192 threads while having a 1.1GB L3 cache size thanks to 3D V-Cache. Genoa-X offerings span from 16 to 96 cores.
AMD also teased the cost-optimized EPYC "Siena" processors coming to market later this year.
More information and benchmarks on AMD Bergamo and Genoa-X on Phoronix at a later date.
