AMD Announces Ryzen PRO 7000 Series Laptop & Desktop CPUs

AMD is kicking off what is going to be an exciting day with announcing the Ryzen PRO 7000 series processors for upcoming laptops and desktops.

The Ryzen PRO 7000 series is being announced today for both laptops and workstations/desktops. Though it's only a soft announcement with no Ryzen PRO 7000 series hardware currently at Phoronix so I can't provide any Linux information or performance metrics for where Phoronix provides its real value to the Linux community. In any case, here's a quick overview for now on the key AMD Ryzen PRO 7000 series details.

The top-end Ryzen PRO 7040 series mobile processor is the Ryzen 9 PRO 7940HS with 8 cores / 16 threads and a boost clock up to 5.2GHz. Interestingly the Ryzen AI tech is only being made available on select models. Intel meanwhile has said their VPU on Meteor Lake will be found for all SKUs. If Ryzen AI is going to be so beneficial for business laptops moving forward, it's unfortunate AMD hasn't deployed Ryzen AI across all of the models.

AMD talked up the performance of their new Ryzen PRO laptop processors against Intel Raptor Lake in a variety of Microsoft Windows benchmarks... No Linux metrics, to no surprise. But hopefully I'll have my hands on some hardware soon.

For Linux users we still don't know yet if or when Ryzen AI will work on Linux while working to obtain Ryzen 7040 series hardware to confirm all the Linux expectations.

The AMD Ryzen PRO 7040 series still contains the Microsoft Pluton security tech.

Like the non-PRO Ryzen 7040 series, these new business-minded mobile processors are exciting for being based on Zen 4 and AMD RDNA3 graphics. Besides Ryzen AI, new with the Ryzen PRO 7040 series is new cloud-based remote manageability options. Again, unclear what level of Linux support at this point.

AMD is also announcing today the Ryzen PRO 7000 series processors for business desktops.

The initial AMD Ryzen PRO 7000 series line-up for desktops include the Ryzen 9 PRO 7945, Ryzen 7 PRO 7745, and Ryzen 5 PRO 7645 processors. These Zen 4 desktop processors are all 65 Watt TDP parts and like the consumer Ryzen 7000 series all have on-chip RDNA2 graphics.

Those are the key highlights for this morning's Ryzen PRO 7000 series unveiling. Unfortunately no hardware yet for delivering Linux support details and performance metrics. Stay tuned for more AMD news today in the coming hours on Phoronix.