Many Small Updates To The Radeon RX 7000 Series / AMD RDNA3 Support Land In Mesa

For those making use of the new Radeon RX 7900 series "RDNA3" graphics cards on Linux, the open-source Mesa driver code has seen nearly three dozen patches merged yesterday providing a variety of small updates to this support.Well known and long-time AMD Mesa developer Marek Olšák has seen 34 patches merged on Thursday to Mesa 23.1-devel around GFX11, the updated graphics engine with RDNA3 / RX 7000 series GPUs. The patches include fixing issues with the LLVM 15/16 AMDGPU shader compiler back-end, correcting the cache size reporting for GFX11. tuning the attribute ring size for GFX11, de-duplicating some code, improving the RB+ blending precision, updating the shadowed register tables, and various other updates.

The changes are mostly focused on the RadeonSI Gallium3D (OpenGL) driver but some common AMD Mesa code is touched too that is used by the Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver.The full list of patches can be found via this merge request . There is another MR with additional GFX11/RDNA3 patches of further changes still pending review.The 34 patches merged yesterday are now in Mesa 23.1-devel while the fixes should also be back-ported to the Mesa 23.0 stable series. It looks like in the coming days could be a good time for a fresh look at the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT / RX 7900 XTX Linux gaming performance, especially with some fixes also having landed recently in Linux 6.2 Git for the AMDGPU kernel driver.