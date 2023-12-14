AMD Publishes FSR 3 Source Code

Back in September AMD released FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR3) and at the time they noted the open-source code would be made available "soon". As a nice Christmas present, the FSR3 source code is public as of today.

AMD today made FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 open-source and available for download from GitHub. This includes their full source code for DirectX 12 and Unreal Engine 5 integration.

The FSR 3 source code is available currently via this FSR3 branch of FidelityFX-SDK on GitHub.

More information on the FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 open-source release alongside the FSR v3.0.3 release today can be found via GPUOpen.com.
