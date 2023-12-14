Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
AMD Publishes FSR 3 Source Code
AMD today made FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 open-source and available for download from GitHub. This includes their full source code for DirectX 12 and Unreal Engine 5 integration.
The FSR 3 source code is available currently via this FSR3 branch of FidelityFX-SDK on GitHub.
More information on the FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 open-source release alongside the FSR v3.0.3 release today can be found via GPUOpen.com.