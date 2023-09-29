Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD FSR 3 Now Available - Open-Source Code To Come Soon
AMD announced that the first games making use of FSR 3 are now available for this image upscaling tech. Unlike Intel XeSS and NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR is fully open-source albeit the initial code drop of FSR 3 is coming later.
A post around the technical details of FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 on GPUOpen.com notes that FSR 3 will still be MIT licensed and the code is coming soon:
"AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3.0, as with previous AMD FSR releases, will be made available soon on GPUOpen with a permissive open source MIT license. If you are interested in evaluating AMD FSR 3 for your game title, please contact your AMD representative to request early access."
At least under Windows the FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 tech is looking very promising and will be fun to see how well it ends up doing on Linux particularly in the Steam Play driven Linux gaming world.