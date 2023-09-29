AMD FSR 3 Now Available - Open-Source Code To Come Soon

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 29 September 2023 at 09:52 AM EDT. 8 Comments
RADEON
AMD announced today that the Windows games Immortals of Aveum and Forspoken are available today with their FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) upscaling technology. More games making use of FSR 3 are on the way and the open-source code drop of FSR 3 is coming at a later date.

AMD announced that the first games making use of FSR 3 are now available for this image upscaling tech. Unlike Intel XeSS and NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR is fully open-source albeit the initial code drop of FSR 3 is coming later.

FSR 3 logo


A post around the technical details of FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 on GPUOpen.com notes that FSR 3 will still be MIT licensed and the code is coming soon:
"AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3.0, as with previous AMD FSR releases, will be made available soon on GPUOpen with a permissive open source MIT license. If you are interested in evaluating AMD FSR 3 for your game title, please contact your AMD representative to request early access."

At least under Windows the FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 tech is looking very promising and will be fun to see how well it ends up doing on Linux particularly in the Steam Play driven Linux gaming world.
8 Comments
Related News
AMDVLK 2023.Q3.3 Released With Radeon RX 7700 / 7800 Series Support
AMDVLK 2023.Q3.2 Released With Quadbuffer Stereo, Quake 2 RTX Optimizations
AMDGPU LLVM Backend Begins Seeing Additions For New RDNA3 Refresh Instructions
AMD Releases ROCm 5.7 GPU Compute Stack
AMD To Enable Seamless Boot Across Modern Radeon Graphics Hardware
AMD AOMP 18.0-0 Compiler Brings Support For HIP Bundles, Zero Copy For MI300A
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is A Wonderful Upstream Contributor To Linux & The Open-Source Community
Linux Terminal Emulators Have The Potential Of Being Much Faster
Linux's Multi-Grain Timestamps Short-Lived: Removed From The Kernel After A Few Weeks
PipeWire 1.0 Planned For Release Later This Year
GNOME 45 Released With New Apps, New Activities Indicator
Linux 6.7 Adding New Feature To Btrfs For The Steam Deck
Blumenkrantz Optimizes Mesa Vulkan Submission Merging - Some Test Cases Improve 1000%+
Reminder: The 2023 Phoronix Premium Oktoberfest/Autumn Special