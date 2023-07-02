AMD CPU Use Among Linux Gamers Approaching 70% Marketshare

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 2 July 2023 at 01:10 PM EDT. 35 Comments
AMD
Besides being curious about the Steam Survey results for indicating the size of the Linux gaming marketshare as an overall percentage, one of the interesting metrics we are curious about each month is the AMD vs. Intel CPU marketshare for Linux gaming. AMD has been on quite an upward trajectory among Linux gamers/enthusiasts in recent years not only for their Radeon graphics cards with their popular open-source driver stack but their Ryzen CPUs have become extremely popular with Linux users. With the new Steam Survey results for June, AMD CPUs are found on nearly 70% of Linux gaming systems polled by Steam.

The June results put the AMD CPU marketshare for Linux users at 67%, a remarkable 7% increase month-over-month. In part that's due to the Steam Deck being powered by an AMD SoC but it's been a trend building for some time of AMD's increasing Ryzen CPU popularity among Linux users to their open-source driver work and continuing to build more good will with the community.


In comparison, last June the AMD CPU Linux gaming marketshare came in at 45% while Intel was at 54%. Or at the start of 2023, AMD CPUs were at a 55% marketshare among Linux gamers. Or if going back six years, AMD CPU use among Linux gamers was a mere 18% during the early Ryzen days.

Windows CPU stats for June


It's also the direct opposite on the Windows side. When looking at the Steam Survey results for June limited to Windows, there Intel has a 68% marketshare to AMD at 32%.

AMD Ryzen boxes, cheers


Beyond the Steam Deck, it's looking like AMD's efforts around open-source drivers, AMD expanding their Linux client (Ryzen) development efforts over the past two years, promises around OpenSIL, and other efforts commonly covered on Phoronix are paying off for AMD in wooing over their Linux gaming customer base.
35 Comments
Related News
AMD EDAC/RAS Code Adds GPU/Accelerator Support In Linux 6.5
AMD Ryzen 7000 Series EDAC Support Submitted For Linux 6.5
Linux 6.4 Squeezes In Crash Fix For New AMD Ryzen 7040 Series Laptops
AMD Hardware-Accelerated Virtualized IOMMU Patches Posted For Linux
Lisa Su Reaffirms Commitment To Improving AMD ROCm Support, Engaging The Community
AMD Publishes Initial openSIL Open-Source CPU Silicon Initialization Code
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rocky Linux Shares How They May Continue To Obtain The RHEL Source Code
The Current Challenges With Using Linux On Airplanes
Linus Torvalds Takes On A Performance Patch: "I Relax By Playing With Inline Assembly"
Valve Contracts Another Prominent Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Developer
Red Hat Tries To Address Criticism Over Their Source Repository Changes
Intel Arc Graphics Driver Change Leads To A Big Speed-Up Under Linux
Linux's SLAB Allocator Is Officially Deprecated
GCC 14 Adds Initial "-std=c++26" Plumbing