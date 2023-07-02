Steam On Linux Use Steady For June, ~40% Of Linux Gamers Are Using The Steam Deck
Valve has shared their Steam Survey results for the month of June which shows the Steam on Linux marketshare holding steady.
In Msy Steam on Linux rose by 0.15% to a 1.47% marketshare after prior months tumbling around the low 1% space. For June the Steam Survey results show a slight (0.03%) to 1.44%. On a percentage basis it's still off the all-time highs around 2% but not bad in absolute numbers considering the continued growth of the Steam customer base.
Part of the small downward activity on the Linux side may be due to a 2% uptick in Chinese users that tend to run Windows.
When looking at the Linux data, SteamOS Holo that powers the Steam Deck saw a 14% jump month-over-month with now 39.33% of Linux gamers on Steam running SteamOS. Arch Linux was in second place with a 8.38% marketshare followed by Ubuntu 22.04 at 7.87%.
The Linux GPU results also show AMD VanGogh, the APU powering the Steam Deck, at just shy of 40% too.
AMD CPUs are now powering nearly 70% of Linux gaming systems out there.
See more of the June results ofr the Steam Survey at steampowered.com.
1 Comment