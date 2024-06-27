AMD's AOMP 19.0-2 Compiler Brings Zero-Copy For CPU-GPU Unified Shared Memory

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 27 June 2024 at 05:56 AM EDT. 2 Comments
AMD
AMD compiler engineers have released AOMP 19.0-2 as the newest version of their downstream LLVM/Clang compiler that carries all of their latest work around OpenMP/AOCC GPU device offloading to Radeon and Instinct hardware. With this updated AOMP compiler is now run-time support for zero-copy with CPU-GPU unified shared memory and various other new features for this GPU/accelerator-focused compiler.

The big new feature of AOMP 19.0-2 is "significant" run-time feature work for supporting zero-copy for CPU-GPU unified shared memory. Implicit zero-copy can be done most optimally with OpenMP parallel programming on the AMD Instinct MI300A APUs. Implicit zero-copy can also be done on the MI200/MI300X and other discrete AMD GPUs by running the application(s) in an XNACK-enabled environment and setting the "HSA_XNACK=1 OMPX_APU_MAPS=1" environment variables.

AMD MI300A slide


AOMP 19.0-2 also re-bases against the latest LLVM 19 Git codebase, builds from the ROCm 6.1.2 sources, and has "significant" improvements to its gpurun utility. The gpurun helper CLI program now supports multiple accelerators/GPUs, heterogeneous devices, and other features. AOMP 19.0-2 is also now capable of handling FP16 and BFloat16 reductions.

The AOMP 19.0-2 source code can be downloaded as well as pre-built Ubuntu / RHEL / SUSE Linux Enterprise binaries of this compiler. More details over on GitHub.
2 Comments
Related News
AMD P-State Core Performance Boost To Be Merged For Linux 6.11
More AMD P-State Driver Improvements Queued For Linux 6.11
AMD Announces ROCm 6.1.3 With Better Multi-GPU Support, Beta-Level WSL2
Fedora 41 Aims To Ship AMD SEV-SNP Confidential Virtualization Host Support
New Linux Change Helps Ensure AMD Ryzen With NVMe Works After Resuming From Suspend
AMD Fast CPPC To Be Merged For Linux 6.11
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd 256.1 Fixes "systemd-tmpfiles" Unexpectedly Deleting Your /home Directory
Ubuntu 24.10 Now Defaults To Wayland On NVIDIA
Longtime Linux Wireless Developer Passes Away
Blumenkrantz "Massively Improves" Mesa's glReadPixels Performance With 7 Lines Of Code
Linux Can Have A "Black Screen Of Death" For Kernel Panics
Linus Torvalds Demotes "FORCE_NR_CPUS" Embedded Linux Option To Avoid Confusion
GNOME Shell Accent Color Support Merged For GNOME 47
Bcachefs Making Tiny Steps Toward Full Self-Healing Capabilities