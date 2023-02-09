Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
A Call For More Collaboration & Harmony Among BSD Hardware Drivers
Pierre Pronchery at FOSDEM 2023 last weekend called for increased collaboration among the BSD open-source projects to enhance driver development. Due to BSD drivers often not being 1:1 portable across the different leaders like FreeBSD, NetBSD, and OpenBSD due to header differences and other kernel API naming differences, hardware support on the BSDs has suffered.
Pierre Pronchery showing off examples of often subtle differences in BSD driver code across platforms.
Pronchery is hoping that BSD developers can collaborate more across projects and explore more ways that BSD driver code can be more easily shared.
Pierre Pronchery is hoping to see more BSD driver harmony and collaboration across projects.
While nothing concrete has materialized yet, the hope is that there will eventually be movement and progress in this area toward more harmonized BSD driver development to benefit hardware support across all the major BSDs. Those wanting to learn more about Pierre's effort can see the FOSDEM 2023 video embedded below along with the slide deck.