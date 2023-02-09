A Call For More Collaboration & Harmony Among BSD Hardware Drivers

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

The BSD operating system projects tend to not receive as much support from hardware vendors as Linux and their driver support is made even more fragmented on the BSD side due to many subtle as well as not so subtle differences between the major BSDs. NetBSD developer Pierre Pronchery has proposed more "harmony" among BSD drivers with increased collaboration between the major BSD players on driver development.Pierre Pronchery at FOSDEM 2023 last weekend called for increased collaboration among the BSD open-source projects to enhance driver development. Due to BSD drivers often not being 1:1 portable across the different leaders like FreeBSD, NetBSD, and OpenBSD due to header differences and other kernel API naming differences, hardware support on the BSDs has suffered.



Pierre Pronchery showing off examples of often subtle differences in BSD driver code across platforms.

Pronchery is hoping that BSD developers can collaborate more across projects and explore more ways that BSD driver code can be more easily shared.



Pierre Pronchery is hoping to see more BSD driver harmony and collaboration across projects.