xf86-input-libinput 1.2 Brings Touchpad Gestures, High Resolution Scrolling
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 20 September 2021 at 05:38 AM EDT. 8 Comments
X.ORG --
For those continuing to make use of the X.Org Server, xf86-input-libinput 1.2 is now available for integrating the latest functionality of libinput input handling library.

Libinput 1.19 released last week with support for hold gesture types and high resolution wheel scrolling. The xf86-input-libinput 1.2 release for this X.Org DDX now supports touchpad gestures and high resolution scrolling data as well when pairing this driver with libinput 1.19. In the case of the hold gestures, it requires to be used in conjunction with the forthcoming X.Org Server 21.1 release.

More details on the xf86-input-libinput 1.2 release via the release announcement.

The high resolution wheel scrolling should be much smoother and on the X11 side doesn't require any changes to the clients as long as they handle X Input 2.1. Here's a demo in case you missed it from the prior libinput 1.19 article:
