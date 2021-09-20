xf86-input-libinput 1.2 Brings Touchpad Gestures, High Resolution Scrolling

Libinput 1.19 released last week with support for hold gesture types and high resolution wheel scrolling. The xf86-input-libinput 1.2 release for this X.Org DDX now supports touchpad gestures and high resolution scrolling data as well when pairing this driver with libinput 1.19. In the case of the hold gestures, it requires to be used in conjunction with the forthcoming X.Org Server 21.1 release.
More details on the xf86-input-libinput 1.2 release via the release announcement.
The high resolution wheel scrolling should be much smoother and on the X11 side doesn't require any changes to the clients as long as they handle X Input 2.1. Here's a demo in case you missed it from the prior libinput 1.19 article:
libinput and xf86-input-libinput with high-resolution wheel support. First three seconds are a normal wheel mouse, the rest is a high-res wheel scroll - notice the smoothness. pic.twitter.com/7xCIAcDX4g— Peter Hutterer (@who_t) September 3, 2021