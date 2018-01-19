Experimental KPTI Support For x86 32-bit Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 January 2018 at 07:56 AM EST. 8 Comments
For the Kernel Page Table Isolation (KPTI) support currently within the Linux kernel for addressing the Meltdown CPU vulnerability it's currently limited to 64-bit on the x86 side, but for the unfortunate souls still running x86 32-bit operating systems, SUSE is working on such support.

Joerg Roedel of SUSE sent out a set of 16 patches this week for providing (K)PTI support for x86-32. At the moment it's work-in-progress code for providing page table isolation to i686 Linux installations. The current KPTI code already helps in getting the x86 32-bit support up while these patches courtesy of SUSE are working to get it across the finish line.


So far though this code has just been tested with a KVM guest while Roedel is working on setting a physical 32-bit box for proper testing.

These "request for comments" patches providing x86 32-bit KPTI support for Meltdown protection can be found on the kernel mailing list.
