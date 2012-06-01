LibX11 1.6.12 Released Due To Latest Security Advisory
Not even one month passed since the previous libX11 security vulnerabilities were made public while today a new security advisory was issued along with releasing version 1.6.12 of this key X11 library.

The X.Org code-base is known for being riddled with security issues in its aging and massive code-base. Security researchers have found many bugs in recent years while fortunately today's disclosure isn't too bad.

CVE-2020-14363 is an integer overflow leading to a double free vulnerability in the way that libX11 is handling locales that was discovered by Jayden Rivers.

The fix is simple and both in libX11 Git and the newly-released 1.6.12. The libX11 1.6.12 release also has just four other fixes as well but that is all considering the short time since the prior release.
