The X.Org code-base is known for being riddled with security issues in its aging and massive code-base. Security researchers have found many bugs in recent years while fortunately today's disclosure isn't too bad.
CVE-2020-14363 is an integer overflow leading to a double free vulnerability in the way that libX11 is handling locales that was discovered by Jayden Rivers.
The fix is simple and both in libX11 Git and the newly-released 1.6.12. The libX11 1.6.12 release also has just four other fixes as well but that is all considering the short time since the prior release.