Fwupd 1.7.6 Released With New Hardware Support, Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in LVFS on 25 February 2022 at 09:08 AM EST. 2 Comments
LVFS --
Fwupd 1.7.6 is out today as the newest version of this open-source software for facilitating system and peripheral firmware updating under Linux in conjunction with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS).

With Fwupd 1.7.6 there is now support for handling firmware updates for HP M2xfd monitors as well as the Star Lite Mk III laptop. It's great seeing more Star Lite hardware being supported from that UK-based vendor and also the growing Linux support at large from HP.

Fwupd 1.7.6 also adds a flag for UEFI devices that never want a capsule header auto-added, a flag to indicate if a device has a signed or unsigned payload, a plug-in to set a GPIO pin for the duration of an update, support for enumerating SCSI hardware, X-BaseboardManagementController as a new update category, support for assigning issues to devices for known high priority issues, and a wide variety of bug fixes.

The full list of changes for today's Fwupd 1.7.6 release can be found over on GitHub.
2 Comments
