Zswap Could See Better Performance Thanks To A B-Tree Search Implementation

For those using Zswap as a compressed RAM cache for swapping on Linux systems, the performance could soon see a measurable improvement.
Developer Vitaly Wool has posted a patch that switches the Zswap code from using red-black trees to a B-tree for searching. Particularly for when having to search a large number of entries, the B-trees implementation should do so much more efficiently.
Results shared by Wool show more than a 5.3x improvement in bogo/ops with the B-Tree patch. It's possible the performance could be even better as Vitaly argues the existing kernel B-Tree implementation isn't the most efficient.
More details on this Zswap proposal for the Linux kernel via the kernel mailing list.
