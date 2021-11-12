Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Can Finally Render glxgears With Great Speed
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 12 November 2021 at 12:00 AM EST. 2 Comments
MESA --
While the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan code within Mesa is close to OpenGL 4.6 conformant and running many OpenGL games at good performance, it's taken until now to see good performance out of the glxgears benchmark.

It took a long time for glxgears to even render correctly on Zink even when it was on to running various demanding OpenGL Linux games... It was just earlier this year Zink correctly rendered glxgears but was doing so incredibly slow.


Prolific Zink developer Mike Blumenkrantz working for Valve has now addressed that performance bottleneck affecting Zink.

Zink had been going through a very slow process when passing vertices into OpenGL to be drawn as a rectangle for glxgears as it resulted in a slow read-back of the index buffer for each draw call. With this merge request pending for Mesa 22.0-devel, that conversion is happening sooner to avoid the costly fall-back.

Blumenkrantz blogged about the glxgears success and now rather than hitting sub-20 FPS he is hitting well above 3000 FPS for this vintage benchmark / test case.
2 Comments
Related News
Mesa 21.3-rc5 Released With Numerous Intel / AMD / Zink Fixes
Mesa 22.0 Zink Speeds Up OpenGL-Over-Vulkan On CPUs
Etnaviv Gallium3D Switches Over To NIR By Default
Mesa 21.3-rc4 Release Led By Many Zink Fixes
Intel DG2/Alchemist Soon To See Big Performance Boost With Mesa Optimizations
Mesa's Radeon Vulkan Driver "RADV" Prepares Experimental Mesh Shaders
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Reportedly Developing Their Own Rust-Written Desktop, Not Based On GNOME
It's Been 9 Years Since Valve Rolled Out The Steam Linux Beta
LXQt 1.0 Released For Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
Facebook's BOLT Nearing Mainline LLVM For Optimizing Binaries
Bcachefs Gets "[email protected]$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
XWayland Lands Another Performance Fix
More Linux Performance Benchmark Data For Alder Lake, Comparison Data Points
Godot 3.4 Released With Many New Features For This Open-Source Game Engine