Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now "100%-1000% Faster" For Many Scenarios
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 18 May 2021 at 02:58 PM EDT. 9 Comments
MESA --
Mike Blumenkrantz working under contract for Valve on the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation continues making remarkable progress on this Mesa code.

In addition to now having the aging Tomb Raider Linux port rendering correctly with Zink, there have been many performance optimizations figured out for Zink and currently staged via the "work-in-progress" branch.

Blumenkrantz specifically notes that there has been "an imperial units fuckton of general driver overhead reduction", rewriting of the queue/dispatch code that is more optimized for threaded and multi-context scenarios, the shader disk cache is now working properly, and sub-allocator code is working too.

He ended his latest blog post with, "One way or another, this is going to feel like a new driver. Ideally I’ll be doing a post every day detailing one of the items on that list, but for now I’ll close the post by saying that zink should be 100%-1000% faster (not a typo) in most scenarios where it was previously much slower than native GL drivers."

But for the moment this is still work-in-progress code that will hopefully get tidied up, reviewed, and merged to mainline Mesa in the near future. In any case, it sounds like soon will be time to run some fresh Zink benchmarks against some native OpenGL drivers.
9 Comments
Related News
Virglrenderer Sees Some New Micro-Optimizations
Turnip Vulkan Driver Continues Maturing, Correctly Rendering More Games
Mesa 21.1 Released With RADV Variable Rate Shading, More Intel Vulkan Improvements
Mesa Fixes Up The Recent L3 Cache Pinning Rework
Mesa 21.x Seems To Muck Up Gamers' Trust Factor For Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Early Gallium3D Work Has Begun Around Apple's M1 GPU With New "AGX" Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Story Of PipeWire & How It's Getting Ready To Handle Linux Audio + Video
FragAttacks: New Security Vulnerabilities Affecting WiFi Devices, 12 CVEs Issued
AV1 Decoder dav1d Lands 10-bit AVX2 Assembly For Big Speed-Up, Thanks Facebook + Netflix
Zstd 1.5 Released With Big Performance Improvements
AMD Publishes Initial Open-Source Linux Driver Code For "Beige Goby"
LibreOffice Adds A Command Popup / HUD, Inspired By Half-Decade Old Microsoft Office Feature
AMD Publishes Radeon Rays 4.1 As Open-Source
AMI Is Getting Involved With Open-Source Firmware Development