ZFS On Linux 0.7.6 Brings Linux 4.15 Support, Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 6 February 2018 at 06:17 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
ZFS On Linux 0.7.6 was released overnight as the latest release for these out-of-tree modules supporting the ZFS file-system natively on the Linux kernel via the OpenZFS code-base.

ZFS On Linux 0.7.6 continues to retain support all the way back to the Linux 2.6.32 kernel but now with this latest release supports the Linux 4.15 kernel that debuted just over one week ago.

ZFS On Linux 0.7.6 also has fixed Debian packaging for ARM architectures and a wide range of other bug fixes.

More details on ZOL 0.7.6 can be found via the GitHub release announcement.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
XFS Feature Used For Online Fsck Graduates From Experimental
LizardFS Had A Busy 2017 But This Year They Will Be Even Busier With A Big Rework
OverlayFS Adds NFS Export Support In Linux 4.16
EXT4 Is Mostly Fixes With Linux 4.16
XFS In Linux 4.16 Continues With "Great Scads Of New Stuff"
Linux 4.16 Can Be A Lot Faster For Small I/O Activity
Popular News
LibreOffice 6.0 Released With A Ton Of Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Red Hat Is Acquiring CoreOS
Flex & Bison Are Now Needed To Build The Linux Kernel; Linux 4.16 Can Also Be Snap'ed
Linux 4.16 Can Be A Lot Faster For Small I/O Activity
Linux 4.16 Is Off To A Busy Start With Big New Features
Ubuntu 18.04 Minimal Spin Down To ~30MB Compressed / ~81MB On Disk