ZFS On Linux 0.7.6 was released overnight as the latest release for these out-of-tree modules supporting the ZFS file-system natively on the Linux kernel via the OpenZFS code-base.
ZFS On Linux 0.7.6 continues to retain support all the way back to the Linux 2.6.32 kernel but now with this latest release supports the Linux 4.15 kernel that debuted just over one week ago.
ZFS On Linux 0.7.6 also has fixed Debian packaging for ARM architectures and a wide range of other bug fixes.
More details on ZOL 0.7.6 can be found via the GitHub release announcement.
