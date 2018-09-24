YubiKey 5 Series Brings FIDO2 Support, NFC Capability
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 24 September 2018 at 07:40 AM EDT. 3 Comments
While last week Purism entered into the hardware security space with the Librem Key as a USB-based smart card, industry veteran Yubico today announced their YubiKey 5 Series.

The YubiKey 5 Series is the industry's first multi-protocol security keys with support for FIDO2, the new open authentication standard for passwordless logins. Among the other supported protocols are OpenPGP, FIDO U2F, OATH-HOTP, and others. In addition to USB-C and USB-A interfaces, YubiKey 5 also has near-field communication (NFC) support.


Yubico continues offering Linux support on their line-up of security products as well as open-source assets.

More details on the YubiKey 5 Series at Yubico.com.
