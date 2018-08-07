As the first point release to X.Org Server 1.20 that debuted in May, xorg-server 1.20.1 is available today with dozens of fixes.
X.Org Server 1.20.1 is quite a big point release to address the initial fall-out from X.Org Server 1.20 after that release was in development for more than one year and shipped with a ton of changes and new features. Among the many fixes in X.Org Server 1.20.1 include:
- EGLStreams for XWayland patches, including the new -eglstream xserver option.
- XWayland now ensures DRI3 gets flipped on for GLAMOR.
- Various other XWayland fixes.
- Syncing the RadeonSI PCI IDs from Mesa.
- Various updates to the Meson build system support that was introduced in xorg-server 1.20.
- Support for passing a DRM file descriptor on the command-line via the new -masterfd option.
- Various updates from Keith Packard on his 1.20 leases work.
- Fixed 16-bit depth/bpp mode for the xf86-video-modesetting driver among many other modesetting driver fixes.
The complete list of changes for X.Org Server 1.20.1 can be found via the just-posted release announcement. Fortunately, this point release is coming out in plenty of time that we should be able to see it in Ubuntu 18.10, Fedora 29, etc -- exciting given the many new features now stabilizing.
