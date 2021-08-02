X.Org's XEyes 1.2 Released, Other Updated X11 Components Too

Several X.Org/X11 components saw new releases on Sunday for kicking off August, including the xeyes program seeing its first non-point release in eleven years.The fun XEyes demo program that's long been around to demonstrate an application following the mouse and rendered using X SHAPE is out with a new release. It's been 11 years since xeyes 1.1 was released while Sunday brought xeyes 1.2.

The xeyes 1.2 release now supports making use of X.Org's modern Present and X Input 2 extensions for a smoother experience. XI2 and Present have been around for years now while this belated release is available for those interested, per the release announcement Other X.Org components seeing new releases on Sunday included Xwd 1.0.8 with bug fixes for this X11 window dumping utility, libXfont 2.0.5 for legacy X11 font system fixes, libXft 2.3.4 with a few fixes, and a few tweaks to the xorg-cf-files 1.0.7 With no longer doing the big X.Org "katamari" releases, many of these X.Org components haven't seen new releases in years. Longtime X11 developer Alan Coopersmith of Oracle who herds the code into Solaris was the one stepping up for these various releases.