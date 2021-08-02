X.Org's XEyes 1.2 Released, Other Updated X11 Components Too
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 2 August 2021 at 05:29 AM EDT. 14 Comments
X.ORG --
Several X.Org/X11 components saw new releases on Sunday for kicking off August, including the xeyes program seeing its first non-point release in eleven years.

The fun XEyes demo program that's long been around to demonstrate an application following the mouse and rendered using X SHAPE is out with a new release. It's been 11 years since xeyes 1.1 was released while Sunday brought xeyes 1.2.


The xeyes 1.2 release now supports making use of X.Org's modern Present and X Input 2 extensions for a smoother experience. XI2 and Present have been around for years now while this belated release is available for those interested, per the release announcement.

Other X.Org components seeing new releases on Sunday included Xwd 1.0.8 with bug fixes for this X11 window dumping utility, libXfont 2.0.5 for legacy X11 font system fixes, libXft 2.3.4 with a few fixes, and a few tweaks to the xorg-cf-files 1.0.7.

With no longer doing the big X.Org "katamari" releases, many of these X.Org components haven't seen new releases in years. Longtime X11 developer Alan Coopersmith of Oracle who herds the code into Solaris was the one stepping up for these various releases.
14 Comments
Related News
New X.Org Server Release While Maintaining Separate XWayland Being Discussed
X.Org Server 21.1 Development Snapshot Released
XWayland 21.1.2 Nears With NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration
Libinput 1.18 Released With Better Gesture Detection
X.Org Server Git Lands Latest Patches To Help NVIDIA XWayland
X.Org Server Lands X Input 2.4 Touchpad Gestures
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Loongson 3A5000 Benchmarks For These New Chinese CPUs Built On The LoongArch ISA
Linux Regressed Its Floppy Disk Driver - Someone Actually Noticed Just A Few Months Later
Fedora Workstation 35 Looks To Use Power Profiles Daemon By Default
Steam Beta Brings New Downloads Page, Linux Container Updates
Proposed Reflink Support Would Provide Big Space Savings For Wine
BLAKE3 v1.0 Released - Faster & More Secure Than SHA-1, Etc
Paragon's NTFS Driver For The Linux Kernel Spun Up A 27th Time
RADV Ray-Tracing Now Rendering Quake II RTX Correctly But Very Slowly