X.Org's annual event, the X.Org Developers' Conference, is running like a well-oiled machined these days. While there are still months to go until XDC2019 in Montreal, a Call for Proposals has been issued for those wishing to speak at this annual gathering that pertains to Wayland, Mesa, libinput, Cairo, and related components as well, yes, the X.Org Server.
XDC 2019 is taking place from 2 to 4 October in Montreal, Canada. The Call for Proposals has been issued for those interested in potentially speaking at the event. The deadline for submissions runs through 7 July.
Those interested in potentially proposing a talk can learn more via this mailing list post.
Additional details on this event can be found at xdc2019.x.org.
1 Comment