No one has stepped up to serve as the X.Org Server 1.21 release manager with the likes of Red Hat engineers just working to push along (X)Wayland and thus less motivation for new X.Org Server feature releases. Thus we are up to X.Org Server 1.20.9 in the current stable series.
There are at least a number of XWayland fixes for making X.Org Server 1.20.9 somewhat interesting. Among the XWayland work are potential crash fixes, DMA-BUF fixes, a possible infinite loop on startup has been resolved, present fixes, and more.
X.Org Server 1.20.9 also has improvements around platform device probing, disabling of page-flipping when using a software cursor with xf86-video-modesetting, integer underflow fixes, and other different fixes.
The full list of X.Org Server 1.20.9 fixes can be found via the release announcement.