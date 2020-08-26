X.Org Server 1.20.9 Released With Numerous XWayland Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 26 August 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT. 1 Comment
X.ORG --
With no one stepping up to manage the X.Org Server 1.21 release, the two year old X.Org Server 1.20 series continues seeing new point releases, particularly with 1.21 being out of the scope already for having the chance to appear in the major H2'2020 Linux distribution releases. X.Org Server 1.20.9 is the newest point release out today in shipping fixes.

No one has stepped up to serve as the X.Org Server 1.21 release manager with the likes of Red Hat engineers just working to push along (X)Wayland and thus less motivation for new X.Org Server feature releases. Thus we are up to X.Org Server 1.20.9 in the current stable series.

There are at least a number of XWayland fixes for making X.Org Server 1.20.9 somewhat interesting. Among the XWayland work are potential crash fixes, DMA-BUF fixes, a possible infinite loop on startup has been resolved, present fixes, and more.

X.Org Server 1.20.9 also has improvements around platform device probing, disabling of page-flipping when using a software cursor with xf86-video-modesetting, integer underflow fixes, and other different fixes.

The full list of X.Org Server 1.20.9 fixes can be found via the release announcement.
1 Comment
Related News
LibX11 1.6.12 Released Due To Latest Security Advisory
X.Org's Latest Security Woes Are Bugs In LibX11, Xserver
The Annual X.Org / Wayland / Mesa Conference Is Going Virtual Due To COVID-19
Linux 5.9 To Expose Adaptive-Sync / VRR Range Via DebugFS
The First Batch Of DRM-Misc-Next Changes For Linux 5.9 Sent In
Intel Developer Posts Latest Patch For Variable Refresh Rate Within X.Org Modesetting
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Mozilla's Incredible Speech-To-Text Engine Is At Risk Following Layoffs
Alibaba Reports Their XT910 RISC-V Core To Be Faster Than An Arm Cortex-A73
Some Ugly Code Can Get NVIDIA's Linux Driver Working With Accelerated XWayland
Debian's Qt Maintainers Stepping Down Ahead Of Qt 6.0
Paragon Sends Out Updated NTFS Driver They Want To Mainline For The Linux Kernel
Now That The Linux Kernel Can Be Zstd-Compressed, The Next Step Is The Firmware
Microsoft Is Backporting WSL2 To Their Windows 10 2019 Releases

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell