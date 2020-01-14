With no sign of X.Org Server 1.21 on the horizon, the X.Org Server 1.20 point releases continue rolling on.
Intel Linux graphics developer Matt Turner stepped up to release X.Org Server 1.20.7 as the latest point release, consisting of fourteen changes. The changes are mostly centered on the GLAMOR and xf86-video-modesetting driver bits but also some Solaris updates via Oracle's Alan Coopersmith.
NVIDIA's Aaron Plattner added a check to the xf86-video-modesetting DDX around verifying RandR initialization, Intel's Kenneth Graunke now has the modesetting driver using EGL_MESA_query_driver to select the DRI driver if possible (needed for their Iris driver), and a few other modesetting fixes are in there too. Graunke also added a change to GLAMOR for querying the driver name as well via EGL_MESA_query_driver, again, good news for their Iris Gallium3D driver.
Red Hat's Michel Dänzer also has some XWayland, GLAMOR, and modesetting driver fixes too.
The list of changes can be found via xorg-announce.
At least X.Org Server 1.20.7 is out in time for inclusion with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS while it looks like the xorg-server 1.21 will most certainly not make it into that release and who knows when that update with numerous GLAMOR/XWayland changes will actually be released given there's no current release manager.
