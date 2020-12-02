X.Org Server 1.20.10 Allows For Larger Number Of Input Devices, Present Extension Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 2 December 2020 at 12:13 AM EST. 3 Comments
Following Tuesday's disclosure of more X.Org Server security bugs, X.Org Server 1.20.10 was released that provides those input fixes plus a number of other patches that have been back-ported and accumulated in the 1.20 series.

With no sign of X.Org Server 1.21 coming, the point releases of the 1.20 series continue with some interesting back-ports. Besides the security fixes, this round includes:

- Bumping the max number of input devices from 40 to 256. The increase of the input device maximum stems from a 2013 bug report reporting issues after creating too many X Input master devices on a nine touchscreen monitor setup. So with users having already been hitting this arbitrary limit, it's now been increased to allow for more input devices.

- An XWayland check around WL_SHELL protocol support for non-rootless operation. There are also other XWayland fixes.

- The GLAMOR and PRESENT extension code also saw some fixes.

The full list of X.Org Server 1.20.10 changes can be found via the release announcement.
