X.Org Server 1.20 RC4 Released, EGLStreams For XWayland Might Still Land
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 11 April 2018 at 02:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
On Tuesday a new X.Org Server 1.20 release candidate was issued by Red Hat's Adam Jackson for this prolonged development cycle now stretching well more than one and a half years.

This latest X.Org Server 1.20 release candidate has around three dozen fixes, mostly involving Direct Rendering Infrastructure 3 (DRI3) and GLAMOR 2D acceleration.

Adam noted in the announcement that the only big feature not yet merged is the EGLStreams support for XWayland, which would allow the NVIDIA proprietary driver to support XWayland under their current design until the new "Unix device memory allocation API" finally pans out. But Adam noted on the prospects of merging this feature work still, "I'm honestly of two minds about merging it, the deafening silence of review feedback has not been encouraging."

X.Org Server 1.20 does bring DRI3 v1.1/1.2, per-window flipping with Present on XWayland, initial Meson build system support, and many other features for those not yet exclusively relying upon Wayland.
