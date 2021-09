X.Org Server Adds "AsyncFlipSecondaries" To Deal With Crappy Multi-Monitor Experience

Whenever an unredirected fullscreen window uses pageflipping for a DRI3/Present PresentPixmap() operation and the X-Screen has more than one active output, multiple crtc's need to execute pageflips. Only after the last flip has completed can the PresentPixmap operation as a whole complete.



If a sync_flip is requested for the present, then the current implementation will synchronize each pageflip to the vblank of its associated crtc. This provides tear-free image presentation across all outputs, but introduces a different artifact, if not all outputs run at the same refresh rate with perfect synchrony: The slowest output throttles the presentation rate, and present completion is delayed to flip completion of the "latest" output to complete. This means degraded performance, e.g., a dual-display setup with a 144 Hz monitor and a 60 Hz monitor will always be throttled to at most 60 fps. It also means non-constant present rate if refresh cycles drift against each other, creating complex "beat patterns", tremors, stutters and periodic slowdowns - quite irritating!

At the moment when running the X.Org Server in a multi-monitor configuration with displays of different refresh rates, it can lead to a poor experience with a variety of visual deficiencies when running an unredirected full-screen window with page-flipping for DRI3/Present. There is now a change that was merged into the X.Org Server with a new "AsyncFlipSecondaries" to improve that experience when running multiple displays of varying refresh rates.Open-source developer Mario Kleiner who came up with this new "AsyncFlipSecondaries" feature sums up the problem as:Mario devised the AsyncFlipSecondaries option in allowing for a vblank-synced flip on the primary display while all other displays will try to flip async/immediately and not synchronized to the central vblank. So the secondary displays may have potential tearing but that trade-off should be better than the status quo for at least some users.More details via this commit . The AsyncFlipSecondaries addition will be part of the upcoming X.Org Server 21.1 release.