WireGuard Sent Out Again For Review, Might Make It Into Linux 5.2 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 March 2019 at 07:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld has sent out the ninth version of the WireGuard secure network tunnel patches for review. If this review goes well and lands in net-next in the weeks ahead, this long-awaited VPN improvement could make it into the mainline Linux 5.2 kernel.

WireGuard had aimed to be mainlined in the Linux kernel in 2018 but developers having objections to some elements of the new Zinc cryptography implementation had ultimately stalled that work. But now there's these "v9" patches that address previous objections and so with a bit of luck we might see Zinc and WireGuard merged for Linux 5.2.

These updated patches no longer have Zinc ship with generated Assembly code but rather the Perl files are shipped that end up generating the Assembly code. The updates patches also have other Zinc improvements, various fixes, and other specific changes to address other technical items brought up during previous rounds of code review.

More details on the WireGuard v9 work can be found via this kernel mailing list thread. Here's to hoping that the WireGuard kernel bits will be merged for Linux 5.2 as a big step forward for improving the VPN / secure network tunnel support for Linux systems this year. WireGuard also continues advancing on other platforms from Android to Windows to macOS/iOS.

Should you not be familiar with this increasingly popular network security tech over the past few years, visit WireGuard.com to learn more. WireGuard has already earned praise from Linus Torvalds among others -- even US senators.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 5.1-rc1 Kernel Released After A "Fairly Normal" Merge Window
Linux 5.1 Will Let You Treat PMEM Like 3DXPoint Optane NVDIMMs Back As System RAM
ZRAM Will See Greater Performance On Linux 5.1 - It Changed Its Default Compressor
BMQ "BitMap Queue" Is The Newest Linux CPU Scheduler, Inspired By Google's Zircon
The Notable Changes So Far With The Linux 5.1 Kernel
Linux 5.0-ck1 Kernel Rolls Out With MuQSS 0.190 Scheduler
Popular News This Week
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
The Faster & More Beautiful GNOME 3.32 Has Been Released
Orbital: A PlayStation 4 Emulator That Is Emulating The PS4's AMD GPU Using Vulkan
Stadia Is Google's Cloud Gaming Service Using Linux, Vulkan & A Custom AMD GPU
A Big Patch Could Yield Big Performance Benefits For GPU Offloading With LLVM
Purism Planning For Three Hardware Kill Switches With The Librem 5