WireGuard Picks Up A Simpler Kconfig, Zinc Crypto Performance Fix
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 20 September 2018 at 12:02 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld sent out the fifth revision of the WireGuard and Zinc crypto library patches this week. They've been coming in frequently with a lot of changes with it looking like this "secure VPN tunnel" could reach the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel.

With the WireGuard v5 patches there are various low-level code improvements, a "saner" and simpler Kconfig build-time configuration options, a performance regression for tcrypt within the Zinc crypto code has been fixed and is now even faster than before, and there is also now a nosimd module parameter to disable the use of SIMD instructions.

These new WireGuard patches are available for review on the kernel mailing list. Hopefully this work will get squared away in time for the next kernel cycle opening next month given the immense interest in WireGuard.
