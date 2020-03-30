WireGuard 1.0.0 Christened As A Modern Secure VPN Alternative To OpenVPN/IPsec
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 30 March 2020 at 05:55 AM EDT.
In-step with the Linux 5.6 release that mainlined the WireGuard kernel module for this secure VPN tunnel, WireGuard 1.0.0 has now been declared.

WireGuard lead developer Jason Donenfeld declared v1.0.0 in-step with Linux 5.6's release. WireGuard has recently gone through more stabilization work, the code has been undergoing a security audit, and more Linux distributions are beginning to support WireGuard.

While WireGuard is now mainlined as part of the Linux kernel, the wireguard-linux-compat code will continue to be maintained so the WireGuard kernel module can still be deployed to older kernels. WireGuard has been picked up in Debian testing, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, and other distributions.

More details on WireGuard 1.0.0 via the mailing list.
