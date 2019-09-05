New WireGuard Snapshot Offers Better Compatibility With Distributions/Kernels
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 16 September 2019 at 07:43 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
WireGuard sadly isn't slated for the now-open Linux 5.4 merge window, but lead developer Jason Donenfeld has put out a new development snapshot of this open-source secure VPN tunnel.

Coming barely two weeks since the previous WireGuard snapshot, this newest development release isn't too heavy on the changes but the focus is on better portability/compatibility.

WireGuard 0.0.20190913 brings support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 (and downstreams like CentOS 7.7), support for newer versions of the PaX Linux kernel patches, Kbuild updates, and similar compatibility-related fixes.

This new WireGuard snapshot is available here.

Hopefully WireGuard can be revved soon for another round of kernel review so ideally it could aim for inclusion in the Linux 5.5 kernel. If WireGuard could get into Linux 5.5 at long last, it would open the door for WireGuard support in the likes of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Fedora 32.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Outreachy Applications Open For The Winter 2019 Round
Mumble 1.3 VoIP/Chat Program Released With ~3,000 Changes
POCL 1.4 RC1 Brings Better SPIR/SPIR-V Support On The CPU
WireGuard Releases New Snapshot While Not Expected For Linux 5.4 Mainline
CUPS 2.3 Printing System Finally Released With Licensing Change & Other Additions
Facebook's HHVM Begins Seeing Rust Rewrite
Popular News This Week
How Intel's Clear Linux Team Cut The Kernel Boot Time From 3 Seconds To 300 ms
Intel's Open-Source VP9 Video Encoder Just Scored A Massive ~3x Performance Boost
Microsoft Teams Is Coming To Linux
GNOME 3.34 Released With Its Many Performance Improvements & Better Wayland Support
How Google's Android Maintains A Stable Linux Kernel ABI
PHP 7.4-RC1 Released With The Performance Looking Real Good - PHP 7.4 Benchmarks