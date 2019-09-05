New WireGuard Snapshot Offers Better Compatibility With Distributions/Kernels

WireGuard sadly isn't slated for the now-open Linux 5.4 merge window, but lead developer Jason Donenfeld has put out a new development snapshot of this open-source secure VPN tunnel.
Coming barely two weeks since the previous WireGuard snapshot, this newest development release isn't too heavy on the changes but the focus is on better portability/compatibility.
WireGuard 0.0.20190913 brings support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 (and downstreams like CentOS 7.7), support for newer versions of the PaX Linux kernel patches, Kbuild updates, and similar compatibility-related fixes.
This new WireGuard snapshot is available here.
Hopefully WireGuard can be revved soon for another round of kernel review so ideally it could aim for inclusion in the Linux 5.5 kernel. If WireGuard could get into Linux 5.5 at long last, it would open the door for WireGuard support in the likes of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Fedora 32.
Add A Comment