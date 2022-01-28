Wasmer 2.2 Bringing Its WebAssembly "Singlepass" Compiler To AArch64

Wasmer 2.2-rc1 is out today as the WebAssembly run-tme to "run any code on any client" with its broad platform coverage and allowing numerous programming languages from Rust to PHP to C# being able to be compiled into WebAssembly and then running on any OS or embedded into other languages for execution.
Wasmer continues as one of the leading open-source WebAssembly runtimes with a diverse feature-set. Its project site at Wasmer.io talks up Wasmer for use from "supercharged blockchain infrastructure" to "portable ML/AI applications". Buzzwords aside, Wasmer has been a very interesting WebAssembly open-source project.
With today's Wasmer 2.2-rc1 release today, its Singlepass compiler has been ported to 64-bit Arm (AArch64) on both Linux and macOS platforms. Singlepass is the Wasmer compiler alternative to using the Cranelift or LLVM compiler paths. Singlepass compiles code at linear time and the compilation performance is "orders of magnitude faster" than Cranelift or LLVM but with small costs to the run-time performance. Another advantage of Singlepass is that it avoids the possibility of JIT bombs.
Wasmer 2.2-rc1 also has a variety of other fixes and low-level technical changes but the most prominent change appears to be with the AArch64 Singlepass compiler support.
Wasmer 2.2-rc1 can be downloaded from GitHub.
