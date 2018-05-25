Vulkan Adds An Exception To Address Wine's Code License Incompatibility
The Vulkan's documentation/generator being re-licensed from an MIT-style license to the Apache 2.0 license had caused problems for the Wine project supporting newer than Vulkan 1.0.51, but fortunately that issue has been resolved.

The previous re-licensing of Vulkan-Docs has caused some problems for the LGPL-licensed Wine code, as we've covered previously, but that technicality has now been addressed with The Khronos Group adding an exception to their license to benefit the Wine project and others using code generated from the Vulkan vk.xml reference file so as not to have (L)GPL and Apache licenses clash.

As of this week is now an exception clause to their Apache 2.0 license to allow generated code and portions of the software to be redistributed without providing attribution and specifically allowing GPLv2/LGPLv2 code to be combined/linked with the Vulkan reference documentation.

This should now allow the "Wine-Vulkan" code in Wine to support newer versions of Vulkan just fine while relying upon the upstream Vulkan-Docs.
