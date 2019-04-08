GitHub Has More Than 3,000 Projects Mentioning Vulkan, 100~200 For D3D12
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 8 April 2019 at 06:08 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Almost one year to the day after more than 2,000 open-source projects were referencing Vulkan in some capacity on GitHub, over the weekend it breached the threshold of more than 3,000 projects.

There are now more than 3,000 projects on GitHub referencing Vulkan, for many of these projects it's providing Vulkan rendering support with many high profile projects from the official Vulkan documentation to the likes of DXVK, Render-Doc, GAPID, and various open-source game engines.

In April 2017 was the milestone of 1,000 projects mentioning Vulkan, so to some surprise the Vulkan adoption hasn't accelerated more rapidly in the open-source world over the past year since Vulkan 1.1 and the many Vulkan point releases introducing new extensions like ray-tracing.

While there are 3,008 projects mentioning Vulkan, when it comes to "D3D12" there is just 164 repositories (or 55 for "Direct3D 12"). With D3D11 there is 287 repositories / 123 repositories for Direct 3D 11. Meanwhile for OpenGL, there are 42,373 hits on GitHub as of this morning.
