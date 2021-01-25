Vulkan 1.2.168 Released With Two New Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 25 January 2021 at 06:24 AM EST. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
Today's Vulkan 1.2.168 specification update brings the usual specification corrections/clarifications while also introducing two new KHR extensions.

The new extensions of Vulkan 1.2.168 include:

VK_KHR_workgroup_memory_explicit_layout - An extension worked on by Intel, NVIDIA, and Broadcom engineers. This extension allows shaders to explicitly define the workgroup storage class memory and to create aliases between variables from that storage class in a compute shader. This explicit layout extension is important as part of the efforts layering OpenCL on top of Vulkan.

VK_KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory - NVIDIA, Intel, and Google engineers worked out this KHR extension. VK_KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory allow using a null constant initializer on shader workgroup memory variables. This zero initialization is useful for web browsers and other environments often running untrusted content.

The full list of changes with today's Vulkan spec update via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Vulkan Wayland Compositors Are Nearing Reality
Vulkan SDK Now Formally Available For Apple Platforms - Including Apple Silicon Support
Blackberry Is Bringing Vulkan To QNX
Vulkan SDK, Tooling, Samples & Developer Guide Updated For Ray-Tracing
Vulkan Comes To Apple Silicon GPUs / M1 By Means Of MoltenVK 1.1.1
Vulkan 1.2.164 Released With Valve's Extension For Helping Direct3D 12 Implementation
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Pyston 2.1 Is Blowing Past Python 3.8/3.9 Performance
Linux 5.12 Set To See Support For The Nintendo 64
Red Hat Announces No-Cost RHEL For Small Production Environments
FreeBSD Continues Work On Ridding Its Base Of GPL-Licensed Software
Better Microsoft Surface Support Is On The Way With Linux 5.12
Corellium Posts Very Early Linux Port To Apple M1 Macs
Vulkan Wayland Compositors Are Nearing Reality
Wine Developers Are Working On A New Linux Kernel Sync API To Succeed ESYNC/FSYNC