Vulkan 1.2.146 Released With DirectFB Support, Extended Fragment Density Map
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 4 July 2020 at 06:04 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
The Khronos Group is celebrating the US Independence Day with the release of a new Vulkan spec.

Vulkan 1.2.146 is out today with many documentation corrections/clarifications along with two new extensions.

One of those new extensions is VK_EXT_directfb_surface for the recent Vulkan support for DirectFB. But whether any major Vulkan drivers will support VK_EXT_directfb_surface remains to be seen with upstream DirectFB being rather dead for years and not really popular like it once was in the embedded space years ago. We'll see but in any case this extension when supported by drivers will allow rendering to DirectFB surfaces.

The second new extension with this week's Vulkan update is VK_EXT_fragment_density_map2. This fragment denisty map update by Qualcomm and Arm adds extra features and properties to lower host latency for fragment denisty maps and improved queries.

The rest of the changes for Vulkan 1.2.146 amount to fixes but are laid out via this Git commit.
