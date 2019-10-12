Vulkan 1.1.125 Released With SPIR-V 1.4 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 14 October 2019 at 06:37 AM EDT. 1 Comment
VULKAN --
Succeeding Vulkan 1.1.124 one week later is now Vulkan 1.1.125 with a lone new extension.

Vulkan 1.1.125 has its usual clarifications and corrections to this graphics API specification. Meanwhile the new extension introduced in the overnight v1.1.125 release is VK_KHR_spirv_1_4.

VK_KHR_spirv_1_4 allows using SPIR-V 1.4 shader modules within Vulkan. SPIR-V 1.4 makes it easier for translating higher level languages into SPIR-V. SPIR-V 1.4 also adds optional new floating point execution mode controls. SPIR-V 1.4 was released back in May and already succeeded by SPIR-V 1.5 in September while now Vulkan is just beginning to get caught up in these revisions.

More details on the Vulkan 1.1.125 changes via GitHub.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Vulkan To Better Handle Variable Rate Displays / Adaptive-Sync In The Future
Vulkan 1.1.124 Released With Shader Clock & Timeline Semaphore Extensions
DXVK 1.4.2 Released With Fix For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
D9VK 0.21 Implements More Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan Functionality, Many Bug Fixes
Vulkan 1.1.123 Released With Two New Extensions
MoltenVK Continues Improving The Vulkan Experience On macOS/iOS
Popular News This Week
The FSF Is Re-Evaluating Its Relationship With The GNU
KDE Plasma Mobile Is Beginning To Look Surprisingly Good
Ubuntu 19.10 Makes It So Easy To Have Your Desktop Running Off A ZFS File-System
DAV1D vs. LIBGAV1 Performance - Benchmarking Google's New AV1 Video Decoder
System76 Launches Two Intel Laptops With "Open-Source Firmware" Coreboot
NVIDIA Still Working On A Generic Allocator - Has Working Open-Source Implementation