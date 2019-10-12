Succeeding Vulkan 1.1.124 one week later is now Vulkan 1.1.125 with a lone new extension.
Vulkan 1.1.125 has its usual clarifications and corrections to this graphics API specification. Meanwhile the new extension introduced in the overnight v1.1.125 release is VK_KHR_spirv_1_4.
VK_KHR_spirv_1_4 allows using SPIR-V 1.4 shader modules within Vulkan. SPIR-V 1.4 makes it easier for translating higher level languages into SPIR-V. SPIR-V 1.4 also adds optional new floating point execution mode controls. SPIR-V 1.4 was released back in May and already succeeded by SPIR-V 1.5 in September while now Vulkan is just beginning to get caught up in these revisions.
More details on the Vulkan 1.1.125 changes via GitHub.
