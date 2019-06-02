Vulkan 1.1.110 made it out today as a small update to this graphics/compute API specification and this minor update does bring with it two new extensions.
There's a new EXT extension as well as a new NVIDIA vendor extension.
VK_EXT_fragment_shader_interlock brings support for the SPIR-V fragment shader interlock support into the Vulkan context. "Enabling these capabilities provides a critical section for fragment shaders to avoid overlapping pixels being processed at the same time, and certain guarantees about the ordering of fragment shader invocations of fragments of overlapping pixels. This extension can be useful for algorithms that need to access per-pixel data structures via shader loads and stores. Algorithms using this extension can access per-pixel data structures in critical sections without other invocations accessing the same per-pixel data. Additionally, the ordering guarantees are useful for cases where the API ordering of fragments is meaningful."
VK_NV_shader_sm_builtins meanwhile exposes NVIDIA GPU properties around Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs), the maximum number of warps/sub-groups that can run on a SM, and related SM attributes.
More details on Vulkan 1.1.110 via this commit.
