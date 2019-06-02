Vulkan 1.1.110 Released With EXT_fragment_shader_interlock & NV_shader_sm_builtins
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 2 June 2019 at 02:27 PM EDT. 3 Comments
VULKAN --
Vulkan 1.1.110 made it out today as a small update to this graphics/compute API specification and this minor update does bring with it two new extensions.

There's a new EXT extension as well as a new NVIDIA vendor extension.

VK_EXT_fragment_shader_interlock brings support for the SPIR-V fragment shader interlock support into the Vulkan context. "Enabling these capabilities provides a critical section for fragment shaders to avoid overlapping pixels being processed at the same time, and certain guarantees about the ordering of fragment shader invocations of fragments of overlapping pixels. This extension can be useful for algorithms that need to access per-pixel data structures via shader loads and stores. Algorithms using this extension can access per-pixel data structures in critical sections without other invocations accessing the same per-pixel data. Additionally, the ordering guarantees are useful for cases where the API ordering of fragments is meaningful."

VK_NV_shader_sm_builtins meanwhile exposes NVIDIA GPU properties around Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs), the maximum number of warps/sub-groups that can run on a SM, and related SM attributes.

More details on Vulkan 1.1.110 via this commit.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Vulkan 1.1.109 Released With Two New Intel Extensions
DXVK 1.2.1 Released With Game Fixes, Some Performance Improvements
Vulkan 1.1.108 Released With Two New Extensions
X-Plane Making Vulkan Progress; Flax Engine Tacking On Vulkan In Road To Linux
CLVK Still Making Progress As Experimental OpenCL Over Vulkan
Vulkan 1.1.107 Released With Support For Headless Surfaces
Popular News This Week
Google Hired Another Linux Graphics Veteran To Work On Open-Source GPU Drivers
Linux 5.1 Hit By A Data Loss Bug Due To Overly Aggressive FSTRIM
Linux 5.1.5 Kernel Fixes The Latest Data Corruption Bug
Linux 5.2-rc2 Kernel Released As The "Golden Lions"
PCI Express 5.0 Announced With 32GT/s Transfer Rates
Dell's Precision 5540/7540/7740 Now Shipping With Ubuntu Linux