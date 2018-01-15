Vulkan 1.0.68 Published
Coming just over one week since Vulkan 1.0.67 is now the Vulkan 1.0.68 graphics/compute programming specification update.

Given the short time from Vulkan 1.0.67 to 1.0.68, this updated version does not introduce any new extensions. Vulkan 1.0.68 just has documentation fixes: correcting some typos and making other clarifications for helping developers understand expected behavior of some elements of Vulkan.

The corrections made in Vulkan 1.0.68 are outlined via this Git commit.

Next month will mark Vulkan's two year birthday as we await finding out more information on Vulkan-Next that will hopefully be delivered in 2018.
