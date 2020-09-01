Virt-Manager 3.0 quietly got released a little more than one week ago.
While Red Hat decided to deprecate the virt-manager UI in RHEL8 in favor of the Cockpit web console for managing VMs, the virt-manager project continues pushing along. Cole Robinson released Virt-Manager 3.0 and while it's a big version bump not a whole lot has changed.
Virt-Manager 3.0 comes with a number of user interface changes to enhance the experience, like simplifying the clone VM user interface and continuing to refine the "New VM" UI. This release also brings the "--cloud-init" option for injecting user-data configuration options during the first steps of cloud image installations for being able to automate more of the setup. This release also dropped virt-convert in favor of virt-v2v, various new CLI options introduced, and improved test coverage.
More details on Virt-Manager 3.0 via Cole's blog. Virt-Manager 3.0 is available for download and more information from Virt-Manager.org.
