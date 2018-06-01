Vega Up For Another Performance Boost On RadeonSI, More Fixes For RADV From Feral
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 1 June 2018 at 05:53 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA
It's always great having more open-source graphics driver improvements to kick off a new month. Marek has started the day by volleying 14 new RadeonSI patches.

A few days after the RADV driver got an alternate scissor workaround for Vega/GFX9, which could help Dota 2 in some scenarios by around 11%, this workaround has now been ported to the RadeonSI Gallium3D OpenGL driver.

As part of these 14 patches are various small improvements and fixes, but included too is this alternative scissor workaround for Vega 10 and Raven Ridge. Marek though didn't mention though any specific performance changes as a result.

This latest batch of improvements can be found on Mesa-dev.

Also in the Vega space overnight, Alex Smith of Feral Interactive has landed a few fixes for Vega with the RADV Vulkan driver. This fixes the handling of merged shaders. The Feral game porter also posted a RadeonSI fix too about addressing a crash on shaders using MSAA image load/store. Those patches are marked as candidates for back-porting to Mesa 18.1 but for now are just in Mesa 18.2-dev.
