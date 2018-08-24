Valve Offers Up Proton Beta For Testing Steam Play Enhancements
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 24 August 2018 at 09:25 PM EDT. 5 Comments
VALVE --
Just in time for the weekend Linux gamers, Valve has made available a Proton beta update channel for testing out the latest enhancements for their fork of Wine that also bundles in DXVK for accelerated D3D11-over-Vulkan and other performance/compatibility enhancements to optimize the Linux gaming experience.

Those running the latest Steam beta tonight for the Steam Play Linux functionality should now find a "beta" menu item under the Steam settings area for the compatibility tool to use for Steam Play support for handling Windows games on Linux.

With the current Proton 3.7-4 Beta available today via Steam, there is Python 3 support rather than being limited to Python 2.7, DXVK has been updated to DXVK 0.70 but the D3D10 support isn't yet turned on, better full-screen game integration, logging improvements with PROTON_LOG=1, controller enhancements, and other work.

Valve intends to maintain the Proton change-log along with their various other patches against this Wine fork via GitHub.

Hopefully this beta channel will become more interesting with time. At the moment there is little intersection between graphically interesting/demanding games that are running well today on Proton and those that are benchmark-friendly with Steam Play, which is why I haven't run any benchmarks yet, but as more Windows games begin working on Steam that meet our testing requirements there will certainly be driver/GPU tests on Phoronix. If you run into any interesting (automated-friendly) benchmark scenarios with Steam Play, feel free to share in the forums.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Valve Rolls Out Wine-based "Proton" For Running Windows Games On Linux
It Looks Like A Steam 64-Bit Client Could Finally Be Near
Steam Linux Use Dips Back Below 0.5%
Valve Plans To Release Artifact For Linux On 28 November
Initial Vulkan Performance On macOS With Dota 2 Is Looking Very Good
Vulkan-Powered Dota 2 For macOS Released, Linux Comparison Tests Incoming
Popular News This Week
Valve Rolls Out Wine-based "Proton" For Running Windows Games On Linux
Linus Torvalds On Linux 4.19: "This Merge Window Has Been Horrible"
ASUS Begins Offering Linux-Based Endless OS On Select Laptops
USB Patches Posted For Linux 4.19 Kernel, Including The New USB-C DisplayPort Driver
Intel Has Quietly Been Working On A New Gallium3D Driver Being Called "Iris"
ARM Aims To Deliver Core i5 Like Performance At Less Than 5 Watts