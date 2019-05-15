Valve Pushes Out Big Steam Beta Update, Linux Changes & Steam Remote Play
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 15 May 2019 at 06:22 PM EDT. 15 Comments
Valve issued a new Steam beta release that contains a lot of changes across the board, including Linux.

This Steam beta update has a number of Steam overlay fixes, Steam In-Home Streaming is now experimentally available "outside of the home" as Steam Remote Play, a variety of Steam Input improvements, a reworked shader system to allow downloading/pre-compiling a whole set of Vulkan pipelines for a given game, and various other fixes.

On the Linux front specifically, there is a fix that was causing Steam to crash randomly when launching games, improved responsiveness on networking changes, support for removing old Proton versions, and other work.

More details on this new Steam beta release via SteamCommunity.com.
