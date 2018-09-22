VMware's SVGA Gallium3D Driver Enables OpenGL 3.3 Compatibility Profile Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 22 September 2018 at 06:38 AM EDT. 2 Comments
VIRTUALIZATION --
In preparation for the upcoming VMware Fusion 11 and VMware Workstation 15 releases, their Mesa/Gallium3D-based driver stack for Linux guest GPU acceleration has been seeing a variety of updates.

Earlier this month was a big code push including many new features to its "SVGA" Gallium3D driver like MSAA, a various assortment of new OpenGL extensions, and other changes in step with their latest "VMWGFX" Linux kernel DRM drivers.

While VMware's products are not open-source itself, their graphics driver architecture is quite open-source, is mainlined in the various trees, and tends to work out very well for those relying upon Linux guest VMs with an accelerated 2D/3D desktop experience. It's also worthwhile to remind newer Phoronix readers that VMware employs a number of key Mesa contributors including Mesa3D founder Brian Paul following their acquisition many years back of Tungsten Graphics.

The latest now to report on their SVGA Gallium3D driver is supporting OpenGL 3.3 in a compatibility profile context. Up until this week, the compatibility context had only supported OpenGL 3.1. Following recent commits, the version was bumped in Mesa 18.3-dev.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
VirtualBox DRM/KMS Driver Proceeding With Atomic Mode-Setting Support
VMWare Updates Its Gallium3D Driver Ahead Of Fusion 11 / Workstation 15
QEMU Merges Initial Support For nanoMIPS
IBM Posts Initial Patches For Linux Secure Virtual Machine On POWER
A Hearty Batch Of KVM Updates Land In Linux 4.19
QEMU 3.0 Brings Spectre V4 Mitigation, OpenGL ES Support In SDL Front-End
Popular News This Week
AMD Contributes 8.5x More Code To The Linux Kernel Than NVIDIA, But Intel Still Leads
Some Linux Gamers Using Wine/DXVK To Play Blizzard's Overwatch Banned - Updated
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Intel Releases New BSD-Licensed Open-Source Firmware Implementation
The Linux Kernel Has Grown By 225k Lines of Code So Far This Year From 3.3k Developers