VKD3D-Proton 2.5 Released With Experimental DXR 1.1, More Games Working
18 October 2021
VKD3D-Proton as Valve's Direct3D 12 over Vulkan implementation for Steam Play's Proton is out with a big feature update.

VKD3D-Proton 2.5 brings experimental, opt-in support for DXR 1.1 ray-tracing. DXR 1.1 isn't yet fully implemented but does add inline ray-tracing support and other features. DXR 1.0 ray-tracing meanwhile is now considered effectively feature complete with VKD3D-Proton 2.5.

VKD3D-Proton 2.5 is working for games like Control, Cyberpunk 2077, Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition, Resident Evil: Village, and other titles with DXR.

VKD3D-Proton 2.5 also contains more work on NVIDIA DLSS support, various performance optimizations, Resizable BAR support is working, and a wide variety of bug fixes and workarounds.

More details on VKD3D-Proton 2.5 via GitHub.
