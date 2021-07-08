VKD3D-Proton 2.4 is now available as the latest feature release for this Direct3D 12 over Vulkan implementation that is part of Valve's Proton / Steam Play for running modern Windows games on Linux.
A big focus for VKD3D-Proton 2.4 has been on the performance front. VKD3D-Proton 2.4 improves swapchain latency and frame pacing by up to one frame, avoids pipeline compilation stutter in some cases, rewrites the image layout handling code to improve GPU-bound performance improvements, and more. Thanks to the improved image layout handling for color and depth stencil targets, games like Horizon Zero Dawn can be 15~20% faster while games like Death Stranding are ~10% faster and many other games 5~10% faster.
VKD3D-Proton 2.4 also now supports sparse 3D textures and has a wide variety of bug fixes to address different issues and improve the number of D3D12 games that can run with this VKD3D fork.
Source downloads and more details on VKD3D-Proton 2.4 via GitHub.
