Broadcom VC5 Driver Making Good Progress With Using AMDGPU's DRM Scheduler
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 10 April 2018 at 05:44 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
Last month I wrote about Broadcom's Eric Anholt exploring the use of AMDGPU's DRM scheduler within the in-development Video Core V (VC5) DRM driver. That work has panned out and looks like it will eventually work out for this open-source Broadcom graphics driver.

Eric Anholt has spent the past two weeks wiring up the AMDGPU DRM scheduler now known as DRM_SCHED to the driver, similar to Etnaviv also now using this scheduler code that provides a serial run queue to each client and also easier support for some new features.

Wiring in this scheduler took less code than Eric's own "inferior" scheduler he wrote for the VC4 DRM driver that's used by the Raspberry Pi devices. So all around it's a win, but he is still battling a kernel crash while running the Piglit regression tests. In the process of hooking up this scheduler he has also improved its documentation, which may more easily allow other Direct Rendering Manager drivers to also reuse this code.

Aside from this scheduling work, he's also been debugging some TLB flushing bugs as well as some improvements still to the older VC4 driver. More details on Eric's development blog.
1 Comment

